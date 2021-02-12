Global PARENTAL CONTROL SOFTWARE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Parental Control Software Market Insight

Market Research Future, in its latest study, reveals that the global Parental Control Software Market 2020 is showing an optimistic sign to take a considerable jump relatively at 9.54% CAGR to hit their net worth amid COVID 19 pandemic. The growth of the market would expect to continue in the years (2018-2023), which is stated to be the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors

Parental control software is known for consisting of features that help parents and guardians monitor their children’s activities such as usage of mobile phones and other smart devices. Parental control software is mainly designed to protect and secure children from online threats counted as explicit content, cyberbullying, overuse of Internet-connected devices, and violence. The software is also helpful in blocking websites, monitor calls & SMS along with setting screen time. The innovative technology in the software also made it popular as parents can track their children’s live location and track them whenever required. These features have increased the popularity of parental control software that affected the market to a large extent, globally.

The most crucial factor which is driving the parental control market is a considerable surge in the practice of social media platforms by children. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter, and many similar to these can be linked together for users to cross-post. On the other side, social media channels also have numerous disadvantages, such as sexting, anti-social behavior, and more. As a result of these, social media platforms are concurrently escalating the use of parental control software for parents to observe and mentor their children’s online activities and social media mistreat.

MRFR also reveals that rising cyberbullying cases across the globe is driving the growth of the market. In the case of point, in 2017, centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US recorded that 14.9% of high school students were cyberbullied through Facebook, texting, Instagram, and other social media connections. The percentage of students who were bullied has not seen a significant change from the year 2011 to 2017.

On the contrary, the factor of lack of awareness among the users concerning parental control software hampers the growth of the global parental control software market globally.

Segmentation of Market: Parental Control Software

For further analysis of the global Parental Control Software market, segmentation is conducted over device type, platform, deployment, ad application type.

By device type segment, the market has included computer & video games, mobiles, and digital television. Among these, the computer & video games segment might hold the largest market share of 53.3%, growing with a CAGR of 7.82%. Parental controls are being provided for computers and video games to limit the children’s activities. Parents usually deploy such software when the child has complexity limiting the time being spent in playing games.

