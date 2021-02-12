Global INDOOR POSITIONING AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms favorable prospects for the Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market 2020, as it is set to cross USD 24 Bn by 2023. Between 2018 and 2023 (evaluation period), the market can advance at a rate of 30.50%, also says MRFR. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with the developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The market’s recovery rate has been appreciable post SARS-CoV-2, mainly owing to the rising adoption of the work from home model among companies. The introduction of efficient sensors as well as wireless connection systems has led to emergence of highly advanced IPN systems, with increasing applications in warehouses, large-scale manufacturing facilities and massive buildings. Another key development could be the rising trend of cloud-based indoor location services and solutions and their growing use among leading firms in the global market. In a way, the novel coronavirus has highlighted the importance of cloud as companies have been shut down since the worldwide lockdown.

Many of the prominent vendors are increasingly adopting growth strategies like new launches, collaborations, partnerships acquisitions and mergers to boot their market presence. For instance, in July 2020, Trumpf, a renowned machine and laser tool vendor partnered with STMicroelectronics, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, to work together in the ultra-wideband positioning technology field. As part of the partnership, STMicroelectronics is expected to acquire a major stake in Trumpf’s UWB systems vuilder called BeSpoon. In other news, Google launched an indoor positioning and navigation technology called Visual Positioning Service/VPS that is based on the concept of Tango Augmented Reality system. It works be letting a mobile device know its location indoors.

Segmental Analysis

The global indoor positioning and navigation system market can be considered for technology, component and software/apps.

The key technologies discussed in the market study are ultra-wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), cellular-based, Lo-Ra and RFID. Out of these, the biggest market share has been taken by the UWB segment, while it is anticipated that the RFID segment could progress at the fastest rate of 33.3% over the next few years. RFID technology market has soared immensely owing to its growing deployment across several technological applications.

The market, depending on component, caters to hardware as well as software/apps. The types of hardware IPN system are RFID tags, cameras, networking devices and sensors. In terms of share, the leading segment could be hardware, which can also garner a significant expansion rate of 31.1% during the conjectured period.

Considering the platform segments, the global market can be narrowed down to Android, iOS-based and more. The dominant segment could be android while the fastest expanding segment could be iOS in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The indoor positioning and navigation system industry has been covered extensively in the MRFR report, with respect to certain regions, namely South America, the Middle East & Africa/MEA, Europe/EU, Asia Pacific/APAC and North America.

