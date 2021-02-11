Global Telecom Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026  

Global Telecom Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Telecom market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telecom market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Verizon
China Mobile
NTT
Deutsche Telekom
China Telecom
Telefonica
Softbank
Vodafone
Orange
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RF-Based
NB-IoT
LPWAN
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Production
Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
