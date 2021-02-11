Global Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2012 to 2023

Market Outline: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Urothelial carcinoma is also called as transitional cell carcinoma. Urothelial carcinoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the urinary system and it is most common type of bladder cancer of the ureter, urachus and urethra. Urothelial cell carcinoma starts from transitional epithelium. Potential signs in recognising the urothelial carcinoma include blood in urine, persistent back pain and painful urination. Generally, urothelial cell carcinoma is diagnosed using the blood tests and scanning. Treatment may include anticancer drugs, antibacterials to reduce or stop the growth of cancer cells and other treatments such as radiotherapy or nephroureterectomy are indicated.

Market Dynamics: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Urothelial carcinoma treatment market is driven by the increase in global prevalence of the bladder cancer and emergence of potential diagnostics for identifying bladder cancer. Furthermore, increase funding for R&D activities to develop new cancer therapies and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of cancer as a result of awareness programs or other initiatives by government and non-government organizations are expected to boost the urothelial carcinoma treatment market over the forecast period. However, high cost of R&D for development of new drugs and presence of generic drugs in the market are expected to hamper the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Scope: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Global urothelial carcinoma treatment market is segmented based on type of treatment, and distribution channel

Based on treatment, it segmented into

Immunotherapy

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Market Summary: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Global urothelial carcinoma treatment market growth is driven by increase in global prevalence rate of bladder cancer. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the world and in the year 2012 – 430,000 new cases were diagnosed. The market has many large players and actively developing and launching of new products related to urothelial carcinoma treatment. For instance, in March 2017, Bavarian Nordic A/S collaborated with F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd to evaluate the Tecentriq and CV301 drugs in urothelial cancer treatment. Furthermore, promising pipeline drugs for treatment of urothelial carcinoma such as B-701 (in phase 2 clinical trials by BioClin Therapeutics, FGFR-3 Antibody (By Eli Lilly and Company in phase 1 clinical trials) are expected to boost future revenue forecasts.

Region Analysis: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Geographically, urothelial carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America expected to grow at significant rates owing to growing prevalence of bladder cancer, increase in awareness and well-established healthcare infrastructure. American Cancer Society estimates that, about 79,030 new cases of bladder cancer in 2017 in U.S. alone. Europe region expected to grow at notable rates owing to the factors such as growing awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer and developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with prevalence rates of urothelial cancer. Asia Pacific region is expected exhibit significant growth opportunity owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and low R&D costs.

Market Participants: Urothelial Carcinoma Treatment Market

Some of the players in Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Dendreon (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eisai Co. (Japan), Sanofi S.A. (France), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.) to name a few

Notable Market Developments: Urothelial carcinoma Treatment Market

In May 2017, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Sereno Inc.’s (E. Merck KG) BAVENCIO (avelumab) for the treatment of urothelial carcinoma.

In February 2017, U.S. FDA has approved Bristol-Mayer Squibb Company’s OPDIVO (Nivolumab) for the treatment of urothelial carcinoma.

