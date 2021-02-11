Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Adlink Technology

Advantech

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Brocade Communications Systems

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Nokia

Saguna Networks

Vasona Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Location-Based Services

Video Surveillance

Unified Communication

Optimized Local Content Distribution

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Edge Computing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Edge Computing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

