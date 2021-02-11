Global Ozokerite Wax Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Ozokerite Wax market, Ozokerite or ozocerite, archaically referred to as earthwax or earth wax, which can be used in: Polishes (Leather, Automobile), Cosmetics (Creams, Lipsticks, Pomades, and Lotions), Adhesives, and Printing Inks. This report focuses on the natural origin Ozokerite Wax. It doesn’t cover the products from blends of paraffin and microcrystalline waxes.

In terms of volume, the global production for Ozokerite Wax stood at 46,250 MT in 2016. In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Ozokerite Wax will show downward tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 42,645 MT.

Strahl & Pitsch, Koster Keune and Poth Hille the top three production value share spots in the Ozokerite Wax market in 2016. Strahl & Pitsch dominated with 11.65% production value share, followed by Koster Keune with 9.39% share and Poth Hille with 6.97% share.

In terms of demand for Ozokerite wax by end-user industry, Cosmetics is the largest share of the global Ozokerite wax market in 2016, which accounted for 51.81% volume share. Polishes industry is another major industries driving demand for wax.

The worldwide market for Ozokerite Wax is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.6% over the next five years, will reach 94 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ozokerite Wax in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Strahl & Pitsch

Koster Keune

Poth Hille

Nanyang Energy Chemical

Beijing LIKANGWEIYE

WAXOILS Pvt Ltd

ParaLight LLC

Frank B. Ross

M/S Bhakti Petrochem

Carmel

Shri Ram Sons Wax Private Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

