Fitness Tracker Market 2021 Size, Analysis, Development Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Fitness Tracker Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

Fitness tracker or activity tracker is a device used for monitoring and tracking activities and health-related metrics such as heart rate, distance walked, sleep analysis and others. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report asserting that the global fitness tracker market is marked to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 13.02% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 15.88 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing demand for smart devices for tracking activities and health of individuals is majorly driving the global Fitness Tracker Market. Rise in popularity of adventure sports among young population and increased reliance on smart devices for monitoring various health-related metrics are propelling the growth of the global fitness tracker market. however, concern regarding misinterpretation data due to low sensitivity of devices is likely to restrain the growth of the global fitness tracker market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global fitness tracker market are Apple Inc., Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, Suunto, Jawbone, Casio, Polar, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearable, Inc., Xiaomi and Nokia and others.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4336

Fitness Tracker Market – Segmentation

The global fitness tracker market has been segmented on the basis of age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application and end-users. Based on age group, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into adult’s fitness tracker and children’s fitness tracker. Based on product type, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into activity monitors, smart watches and smart clothing. Based on wearing type, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into handwear, legwear, headwear and others. Others include torsowear and clothwear. Based on sales channel, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into online sales and retail sales. Based on application, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking and sports, running, cycling tracking. Based on end-users, the fitness tracker market has been segmented into sports, hospitals and diagnosis centers and others.

Global Fitness Tracker Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global fitness tracker market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The North America region commands for the major share in the global fitness tracker market owing to the easy adoption of technologically advanced devices and presence of large pool of health-conscious population in this region. The presence of leading manufacturers of fitness trackers is also aiding the growth of the fitness tracker market in this region. The Europe region is forecasted to project significant growth in the global fitness tracker market owing to the high demand for fitness trackers from sports enthusiasts and increased adoption of innovative technologies in this region. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to expand at a noteworthy growth rate in the global fitness tracker market due to increasing awareness regarding the fitness trackers and availability of cheaper products in the market of the emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

About Us:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/