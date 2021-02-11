Global Particulate RespiratorsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Particulate respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. They are the simplest, least expensive, and least protective of the respirator types available. These respirators only protect against particles. They do not protect against chemicals, gases, or vapors, and are intended only for low hazard levels. The commonly known “N-95” (N95 = NOT Resistant to solids and liquids which contain oil and provides 95% efficiency) filtering facepiece respirator is one type of particulate respirator, often used in hospital to protect against infectious agents. Particulate respirators are “air-purifying respirators” because they clean particles out of the air as you breathe. Even if you can’t see the particles, there may be too many in the air for this respirator to provide adequate protection.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of particulate respirators are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, China is the preferred choice due to its low labor cost and raw material inventory advantage and also the big consumer group, USA and Europe are also good choice as to the advanced technological advantage.

The technical barriers of particulate respirators are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, China is the preferred choice due to its low labor cost and raw material inventory advantage and also the big consumer group, USA and Europe are also good choice as to the advanced technological advantage. Key companies in particulate respirators market include: 3M, Honeywell, Sinotextiles, Gerson, Crosstex

Uvex, San Huei, Shanghai Dasheng, Chaomei Daily Chemicals, SUZHOU SANICAL, Powecom and a few others.

Particulate respirators are widely used by all people, especially those under PM pollution, while they can also be used by special industry workers, mainly for construction, manufacturing, textile and mining industry.

In the past few years, the price of particulate respirators decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of particulate respirators. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for particulate respirators will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Particulate Respirators.

