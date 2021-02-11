Global Corporate Training Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Corporate training involves activities and lessons for employees for their professional development. Focusing on professional development through corporate training helps employees in improving their skills and enhancing their performance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Corporate Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Corporate Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

Organizations have the need to invest significantly in corporate training as it excessively hampers the productivity of the company. The training of new hires and upgradation of the skills of existing employees significantly affect the productivity of the organization.

The technical corporate training segment accounts for major shares of the corporate training market. This industry segment will witness steady growth throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for technical training in a wide range of industries.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. The presence of robust and advanced infrastructure and increased realization of the need for corporate training for retaining and engaging employees in large multinational corporations (MNCs) will drive the growth of the corporate training market in this region.

The global Corporate Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Corporate Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Skillsoft

Wilson Learning Worldwide

City & Guilds Group

D2L

GP Strategies

NIIT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Technical Training

Non-Technical Training

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

