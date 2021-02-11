Global Aircraft Actuator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Aircraft Actuators are specific types of Actuators that are intended for use aboard airplanes and similar aircraft. These devices provide controlled motion for many aircraft systems such as wing flaps, landing gear systems, thrust reversers, and horizontal stabilizers.

Technological advancements characterized by shifting trend towards electric aircraft by replacing pneumatic and hydraulic actuators with electrical actuation systems are projected to drive the industry demand.

The global Aircraft Actuator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Actuator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Actuator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Moog

Parker Aerospace

Rockwell Collins

UTC Aerospace Systems

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Electric Actuators

Others

Segment by Application

Narrow-body Aircraft

Wide-bodyAircraft

Enormous Aircraft

