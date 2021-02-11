Global Industrial Valve Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

A valve is a device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are technically fittings, but are usually discussed as a separate category. In an open valve, fluid flows in a direction from higher pressure to lower pressure. The word is derived from the Latin valva, the moving part of a door, in turn from volvere, to turn, roll.
An increasing number of projects in the global Oil & Gas industry should bring about rapid momentum in the pipeline installation and construction industry. These pipelines are laid down over extremely long distances and fitted with a number of valves from the industrial valve market to regulate hydrocarbon flow.
The global Industrial Valve market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Valve volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Valve market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Anvil
Barksdale
Cameron
CRANE
Crane
Crane Nuclear
Emerson
Flowserve
Ham-Let
ITT Engineered
KITZ
KSB
SPX Flow
The AVK
Velan
Watts Water
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gate
Globe
Ball
Butterfly
Plug
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Water Treatment
Power Plants
Paper & Pulp
Others
