Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

ALSO READ :https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/cold-chain-tracking-and-monitoring-2020-global-market-key-players—sensitech–orbcomm–testo–rotronic—analysis-and-forecast-to-2026

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2018, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cosmetics-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-demand-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2027-2021-02-01

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ayurvedic-service-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chain-drugstores-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-04

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/petrochemical-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-06

https://thedailychronicle.in/