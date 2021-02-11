Global Composite Wood Panels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Composite Wood Panels market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Composite Wood Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Wood Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kronospan
Arauco
Duratex
Swiss Krono Group
Nelson Pine
MASISA
Sonae Industria
Kastamonu Entegre
Finsa
Yildiz Entegre
Egger
Pfleiderer
Norbord
Georgia-Pacific Wood Products
Swedspan
Boise Cascade Company
Integrated Wood Components
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Engineered Wood Panels
Hardboard
Particleboard
MDF(Medium Density Fiberboard)
Segment by Application
Furniture Industry
Building Materials
Interior Decoration
