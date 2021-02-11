Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Satellite Remote Sensing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Satellite Remote Sensing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus S.A.S (France)

Ball Corporation (US)

Boeing (US)

Space Exploration Technologies (US)

Thales Group (French)

China Aerospace Science and Technology (China)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Mitsubishi Electric (Tokyo)

Northrop Grumman

Planet Labs (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SATCOM

Radar

EO/IR

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Earth Observation

Telecommunication

Meteorology

Mapping and Navigation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

