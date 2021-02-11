Global cloud PBX Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

A cloud PBX is a part of cloud computing. Cloud computing refers to the act of storing and accessing data over the Internet rather than on a computer or other hard drives. PBX stands for public branch exchange. A PBX is the technology behind a telephone provider’s ability to route calls. The combination of cloud and PBX is simply a phone system based over the Internet, which is also referred to as an Internet-based or VoIP phone system. In the past few years, many IT companies are adopting cloud computing in their network infrastructure for the better and more efficient work balance it enables. Cloud PBX not only reduces the complexity in the available networks but also allows the cloud service providers to host multiple virtual networks without any need of common separation isolation methods.

Segmentation:

The global cloud PBX market is segmented on the basis of service, organization size, end user, and region.

By service, the global cloud PBX market is segmented into managed services, professional services, network services, and IT and cloud services.

By organization size, the global cloud PBX market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end use, the global cloud PBX market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, real estate, and others.

