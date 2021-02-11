Global Sales Force AutomationMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sales Force Automation (SFA) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sales Force Automation (SFA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Oracle

SugarCRM

Zoho

Salesforce.com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

