Global Geographic Information System(GIS) Solutions Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Geographic Information System(GIS) Solutions market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Geographic Information System(GIS) Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

Transportation

Mining

Government

Healthcare

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Geographic Information System(GIS) Solutions market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Geographic Information System(GIS) Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley System

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Cyber Group

Caliper

Hitachi Solutions

