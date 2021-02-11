Pediatric Craniosynostosis Treatment Market Insights, Overview and Trends Till 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Craniosynostosis is a congenital disorder in which one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of baby’s skull fuse prematurely before the baby’s brain is fully formed.

A number of factors such as technological advancements, escalating prevalence of craniosynostosis, increasing awareness among people, improvement in the regulatory framework, and rising funding and reimbursement are propelling the growth of the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market.

However, lack of skilled physicians and endoscopists, challenges in research and development, the risk of infections caused by endoscopes, and the high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market owing to the rising awareness about the disease and high healthcare expenditure. The total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion, suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Europe holds the second position in the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market. It is expected that the support provided by the government and private associations for research and development and amendments in reimbursement policies in healthcare are likely to promote the market of the European region. The rising prevalence of craniosynostosis in the European region is also expected to boost the market growth. The prevalence of craniosynostosis was found to be around 7.2 per 10.000 live-born children in the Netherlands, suggested by the Journal of Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery in 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market owing to the developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also found to be escalating in various Asian countries. As per the statistics suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion during the years 2015 to 2016, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014 to 2015.

The Middle East and Africa hold the lowest market share in the pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single-suture synostosis, double-suture synostosis, and complex multi-suture synostosis. The single-suture synostosis is further segmented into sagittal suture synostosis, coronal suture synostosis, metopic suture synostosis, and lambdoidal suture synostosis. The double-suture synostosis is further segmented into bicoronal, bilambdoid and sagittal plus metopic.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is classified into the physical examination, genetic testing, and imaging studies.

On the basis of treatment, the market is classified as stereotactic image-guided endoscopic craniosynostosis repair, standard craniosynostosis surgery, baby helmet therapy, and others. The stereotactic image-guided endoscopic craniosynostosis repair is further segmented into real-time stereotactic-endoscopic craniectomy and endoscopic strip sagittal craniectomy. The standard craniosynostosis surgery is further segmented into strip sagittal craniectomy, Frontal-Orbital Advancement (FOA), and Frontal-Occipital Reversal (FOR).

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, diagnostica centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global pediatric craniosynostosis treatment market are Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cogentix Medical, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Frontier Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Minntech Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Pentax Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew Plc, STERIS Corporation, Stryker Corporation, US Endoscopy Group, and others.

