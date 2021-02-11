Global Version Control Systems Market Research Report 2023

Global Version Control Systems Market – Overview

Version control systems are software tools used in managing to keep track of changes to content, data, and software. It stores the historical updates of the particular and provides the option of reverting to the basic version of the tool in case of errors during use. It can be integrated with numerous software tools. The global Version Control Systems Market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a historical trajectory of the industry and predicts growth and revenue patterns based on current events and upcoming niches for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the industry are highlighted for industry leaders.

Market Scope

The global version control systems market size is expected to reach USD 779.44 million by 2023 growing at 11.34% CAGR over the forecast period. Adoption of smartphones and mobile applications can drive the scope of the market. This is evident with frequent updates of mobile applications being notified to users on a monthly basis. The updates are based on customer usage and requirement. Sharing and storing of multiple versions of code by programmers and rise of IT and IT service companies can drive the market demand during the coming years.

Implementation of content resource management, enterprise resource planning, and others can negatively impact the market.

Segmentation

By type, the version control systems market is divided into centralized version control system (CVCS) and distributed version control system (DVCS). DVCS is expected to dominate the market owing to being reliable and easy to use. The users push periodic updates to a hard drive automatically instead of relying on a server. The changes to a software are done locally and be done without the need of Internet.

By deployment type, it is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

By vertical, the version control systems market is segmented into retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of version control systems market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Increase in the need to reduce complexities related to software development in IT companies such as IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, and others in the US is expected to be one of the major factors for the dominance of North America in the version control systems market. The US and Canada with a large customer base, and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and solutions are major drivers of the market. The rollout of a cloud-based environment for developers by Gitpod and used in tracking issues coupled integration of latest features without the need of a license for building and running applications can attract software companies.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the adoptions of DevOps by organizations as it avoids dependency issues in modern applications and delivers reliable results. It has been used in updating online libraries of content delivery networks and provides notifications to users.

Europe is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing investments of tech leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT market. Furthermore, the version control systems market is expected to witness a significant growth in the rest of the world regional segment.

Competitive Outlook

Codice Software, Canonical Ltd., Amazon.com, Microsoft, CA Technologies, SourceGear LLC, CollabNet, LogicalDOC, Atlassian, and IBM are key players in the global version control systems market.

