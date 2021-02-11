Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Application Performance Management (APM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Application Performance Management (APM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HP

Compuware

Broadcom

Dell Software

BMC Software

AppDynamics

Microsoft

Riverbed Technology

New Relic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web APM

Mobile APM

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecom

Logistics

Media and entertainment

Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

