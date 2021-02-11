The VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem Research Report 2017-2026.

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3121835-the-volte-voice-over-lte-ecosystem-2018-2030

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2’2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/04/volte-voice-over-lte-ecosystem-2020-market-segmentation-application-technology-amp-market-analysis-research-report-to-2030/

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-haptics-technology-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/third-generation-sequencing-2020-global-market-size-share-market-growth-opportunities-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2020-12-29

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/brushless-synchronous-generator-market-status-by-players-types-applications-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-11-25

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– VoLTE ecosystem

– Market drivers and barriers

– VoLTE infrastructure, devices, roaming and interconnection technology

– Case studies of over 20 commercial VoLTE deployments

– OTT mobile voice and video services

– Complimentary technologies including Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC

– Vertical market opportunities including voice based IoT applications and MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-to-Talk) voice services

– VoLTE services over MVNO networks

– Service assurance platforms for VoLTE

– Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of more than 100 leading ecosystem players including device OEMs, VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

– Strategic recommendations for VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

VoLTE subscription, service revenue, device and infrastructure revenue forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

VoLTE-Capable Devices

– Handsets

○ Smartphones & Phablets

○ Feature Phones

– Smartwatches & Wearables

– Tablets, CPEs & Other Devices

– IoT Modules

VoLTE Subscriptions & Services

– Voice Telephony

– Video & Supplementary Services

– Voice Based IoT Applications

VoLTE Infrastructure

– CSCF (Call Session Control Function) Servers

– SBCs (Session Border Controllers)

– VoLTE Application Servers

– Other IMS Elements (HSS, BGCF, MGCF & MRF)

– VoLTE-Capable Policy Control Solutions

Regional Markets

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How will VoLTE-capable device shipments grow over time?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– How can VoLTE help operators in reducing the flow of voice subscribers to OTT application providers?

– What are the prospects of Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC?

– What much will operators invest in VoLTE service assurance solutions?

– How can mobile operators and MVNOs capitalize on VoLTE to drive revenue growth?

– How can VoLTE help operators in refarming their 2G and 3G spectrum assets?

– What is the status of international roaming and VoLTE-to-VoLTE interconnection agreements?

– What strategies should VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– By 2021, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE subscriptions will account for over $280 Billion in annual service revenue, as mobile operators remain committed to VoLTE as the long term solution to secure a fully native IP-based telephony experience.

– Besides smartphones, VoLTE technology is increasingly being integrated into other devices including feature phones, IoT modules and wearables such as smart watches.

– In certain technically advanced markets, mobile operators have already begun the process of switching off their legacy circuit switched 2G and 3G networks, as voice traffic transitions to VoLTE networks.

– Nearly all VoLTE operators are integrating their VoLTE services with Wi-Fi calling in a bid to offer voice services in areas where their licensed spectrum coverage is limited.

– The VoLTE infrastructure vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as the merger of Sonus Networks and GENBAND to form Ribbon Communications, Cisco’s acquisition of BroadSoft, and Metaswitch Networks’ acquisition of OpenCloud to offer a pure-play software VoLTE solution.

https://thedailychronicle.in/