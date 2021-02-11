Medical Writing Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020-2023

Global Medical Writing Market Research Report: By Type (Clinical Writing, Regulatory Writing, Scientific Writing, Disease- and drug-related writing), By Application (Medical Journalism, Medical Education, Medico Marketing) and By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations) – Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Medical Writing Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 10.1 % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2025.

Medical writing is the science of communicating healthcare-related information to various stakeholders. It includes preparing scientific documents of different types such as scientific journals, research articles, and scientific books. It also includes preparing documents required for research & development, regulatory approvals, and writing journal articles.

The growth of the global medical writing market is driven by various factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing expiration of patents. However, stringent government regulatory policies are expected to curb the growth of the global medical writing market.

Several market players currently dominate the global medical writing market. The key players are involved in strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global medical writing market are Cactus Communications (UK), Covance Inc (US), SIRO CLINPHARM (India), IQVIA (US), OMICS International (India), Freyr Solutions (US), SYNCHROGENIX (US), INCLIN, INC (US), and Clinexa Life Sciences Pvt (Australia), and Parexel International Corporation (US).

Segmentation

The global medical writing market has been segmented based on type, application, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into clinical writing, regulatory writing, scientific writing, disease- and drug-related writing, and others. The clinical writing segment is likely to be the largest during the review period due to increasing investment made by pharmaceutical industries, and other government bodies are investing in clinical trials globally. The regulatory writing segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing. Regulatory writing includes different clinical documents which include treatment of various disorders and contains descriptions of clinical trials.

The global medical writing market has been segregated, based on application, into medical journalism, medical education, and medico marketing. The medical journalism segment is expected to hold the majority share of the market. It is one of the most significant segments due to the growing need for multiple reliable sources of medical information and update on current treatment methodologies in the drug industry. The medical education segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing use of various medical notebooks and online research articles to analyze multiple chronic disorders.

The end user segments of the market are pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROS). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as the use of medical writing is highest in pharmaceutical companies.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the increasing prevalence of medical writing and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The medical writing market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European medical writing market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The medical writing market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing patient pool of medical writing and rising awareness about the treatment methods, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The medical writing market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

