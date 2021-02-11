Categories
Global Massage candle Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type
Relax Candle
Stimulating Candle
Others

Segment by Application
Massage Hall
Personal Care

 

By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India

Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

By Company

Oskia Skincare Ltd
The Kama Sutra Compan
Manomara
Stenders
Janjira
Sofri
Parks
Organika House
Organique
Heliotrope San Francisco
SHUNGA

