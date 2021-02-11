The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Research Report 2017-2026.

With the standardization of MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment) and other critical communications features by the 3GPP, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are increasingly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive public safety communications platform for the delivery of real-time video, high-resolution imagery, multimedia messaging, mobile office/field data applications, location services and mapping, situational awareness, unmanned asset control and other broadband capabilities, as well as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) voice and narrowband data services provided by traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems.
A myriad of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and MVNO-based public safety LTE and 5G-ready networks are operational or in the process of being rolled out throughout the globe. In addition to the high-profile FirstNet, South Korea’s Safe-Net and Britain’s ESN nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level engagements have recently come to light – most notably, the Royal Thai Police’s LTE network which is already operational in the greater Bangkok region, Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical mobile broadband service, France’s PCSTORM critical communications broadband project, and Russia’s secure 450 MHz LTE network for police forces, emergency services and the national guard.
Other operational and pilot deployments range from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to local and city-level private LTE networks for first responders in markets as diverse as Canada, China, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, Madagascar,
Mauritius, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as multi-domain critical communications broadband networks such as Nordic Telecom in the Czech Republic and MRC’s (Mobile Radio Center) LTE-based advanced MCA digital radio system in Japan, and secure MVNO platforms in countries including but not limited to Mexico, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and Estonia.
In addition, even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities are yet to be standardized as part of the 3GPP’s Release 17 specifications, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology’s high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics. For example, New Zealand Police are utilizing mobile operator Vodafone’s 5G NR network to share real-time UHD (Ultra High Definition) video feeds from cellular-equipped drones and police cruisers with officers on the ground and command posts.
In the near future, we also expect to see rollouts of localized 5G NR systems for incident scene management and related use cases, potentially using up to 50 MHz of Band n79 spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency range (4,940-4,990 MHz) which has been designated for public safety use in multiple countries including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G-ready infrastructure will surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020, predominantly driven by new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated and hybrid commercial-private networks in a variety of licensed bands across 420/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.4 GHz and higher frequencies, in addition to secure MVNO networks for critical communications. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for more than $3 Billion by the end of 2023.
The “Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE/5G market including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, operational models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2020 till 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 500 global public safety LTE/5G engagements – as of Q2’2020.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
– Public safety LTE and 5G ecosystem
– Market drivers and barriers
– System architecture and key elements of public safety LTE and 5G systems
– Analysis of public safety broadband application scenarios and use cases – ranging from mission-critical group communications and real-time video transmission to 5G era applications centered upon UHD (Ultra High Definition Video), AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), drones and robotics
– Operational models for public safety LTE and 5G networks including commercial, independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO networks
– PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships) and other common approaches to financing and delivering dedicated public safety LTE and 5G networks
– MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE/5G systems, ProSe (Proximity Services) for D2D (Device-to-Device) communications, HPUE (High Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), network slicing, end-to-end security, high-precision positioning, 3GPP access over satellite/NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networking) platforms and other enabling technologies
– Key trends including hybrid RAN (Radio Access Network) implementations for nationwide public safety broadband networks, local and city-level LTE deployments to support police forces in developing countries, adoption of sub-500 MHz spectrum for mission-critical LTE networks, commercial readiness of 3GPP-compliant MCX functionality, LMR-based interim solutions for off-network communications, secure MVNO solutions with cross-border roaming, mobile operator-branded critical communications broadband platforms, 5G NR connectivity for applications requiring higher data rates and lower latencies, and localized 5G NR networks for incident scene management
– Review of public safety LTE/5G engagements worldwide including a detailed assessment of 10 nationwide public safety broadband projects and additional case studies of over 40 dedicated, hybrid, MVNO and commercial operator-supplied systems
– Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for public safety LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
– Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
– Future roadmap and value chain
– Profiles and strategies of 1,100 ecosystem players including LTE/5G equipment suppliers and public safety-domain specialists
– Strategic recommendations for public safety and government agencies, LTE/5G infrastructure, device and chipset suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, and commercial/private mobile operators
– Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Public Safety LTE & 5G Network Infrastructure
Submarkets
– RAN (Radio Access Network)
– Mobile Core
– Backhaul & Transport
Technology Generations
– LTE
– 5G NR
RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Cell Sizes
– Macrocells
– Small Cells
RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Mobility Categories
– Fixed Base Stations
– Deployable Base Stations
Deployable RAN Base Station (eNB/gNB) Form Factors
– NIB (Network-in-a-Box)
– Vehicular COWs (Cells-on-Wheels)
– Aerial Cell Sites
– Maritime Platforms
Backhaul & Transport Network Transmission Mediums
– Fiber & Wireline
– Microwave
– Satellite
Public Safety LTE & 5G Terminal Equipment
Technology Generations
– LTE
– 5G NR
Form Factors
– Smartphones & Handportable Terminals
– Mobile & Vehicular Routers
– Fixed CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment)
– Tablets & Notebook PCs
– Smart Wearables
– IoT Modules, Dongles & Others
Public Safety LTE & 5G Subscriptions/Service Revenue
Technology Generations
– LTE
– 5G NR
Network Types
– Dedicated & Hybrid Commercial-Private Networks
– Secure MVNO Networks
– Commercial Mobile Networks
Public Safety LTE & 5G Systems Integration & Management Solutions
Submarkets
– Network Integration & Testing
– Device Management & User Services
– Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance
– Cybersecurity
Public Safety Broadband Applications
Submarkets
– Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications
– Real-Time Video Transmission
– Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services
– Mobile Office & Field Applications
– Location Services & Mapping
– Situational Awareness
– Command & Control
– AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)
Regional Markets
– North America
– Asia Pacific
– Europe
– Middle East & Africa
– Latin & Central America
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
– How big is the public safety LTE and 5G opportunity?
– What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
– How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
– What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
– Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
– What is the status of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO-based public safety broadband networks worldwide?
– What are the key application scenarios and use cases of LTE and 5G for first responders?
– When will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN and other nationwide public safety broadband networks replace existing digital LMR systems?
– What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and critical communications service providers?
– What are the future prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), COWs (Cell-on-Wheels), drone-mounted aerial cells and other rapidly deployable LTE and 5G NR systems?
– How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE and 5G for public safety communications?
– When will MCX, IOPS, ProSe, HPUE and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed in public safety broadband networks?
– How will network slicing provide dynamic QoS guarantees and isolation for public safety applications in 5G networks?
– What are the existing and candidate frequency bands for the operation of public safety broadband networks?
– How can public safety stakeholders leverage excess spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE and LTE networks?
– Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
– What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
– SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE/5G-ready infrastructure will surpass $2 Billion by the end of 2020, predominantly driven by new build-outs and the expansion of existing dedicated and hybrid commercial-private networks in addition to secure MVNO networks for critical communications. Complemented by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of public safety-grade LTE/5G devices, the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for more than $3 Billion by the end of 2023.
– Public safety LTE networks are playing an integral role in ongoing response efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic. For example, in the United States, the FirstNet communications platform is being leveraged to deliver prioritized voice, data, video and location services for first responders and medical personnel – including mobile telehealth applications to facilitate remote screening and monitoring, as well as temporary coverage and capacity expansion for pop-up testing sites, quarantine centers and healthcare facilities using rapidly deployable cellular assets and in-building wireless systems.
– In addition to the high-profile FirstNet, South Korea’s Safe-Net and Britain’s ESN nationwide public safety broadband projects, many additional national-level engagements have recently come to light – most notably, the Royal Thai Police’s LTE network which is already operational in the greater Bangkok region, Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical mobile broadband service, France’s PCSTORM critical communications broadband project, and Russia’s secure 450 MHz LTE network for police forces, emergency services and the national guard.
– Other operational and pilot deployments range from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to local and city-level private LTE networks for first responders in markets as diverse as Canada, China, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, Madagascar, Mauritius, Canary Islands, Spain, Italy, Serbia, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as multi-domain critical communications broadband networks such as Nordic Telecom in the Czech Republic and MRC’s (Mobile Radio Center) LTE-based advanced MCA digital radio system in Japan, and secure MVNO platforms in countries including but not limited to Mexico, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Slovenia and Estonia.
– Although the aforementioned references to several developing economies in the list of early adopters may come as a surprise, the lack of well-established digital LMR systems in many of these countries makes it possible to leapfrog directly from ageing analog technologies to LTE-based critical communications networks for both voice and broadband services, without the complex and time-consuming challenges associated with transitioning from large-scale and nationwide digital LMR networks.
– In much of the developed world, digital LMR networks are unlikely to be fully replaced by LTE and 5G until the late 2020s to early 2030s, especially in markets where large-scale systems have been rolled out or upgraded recently – for example, Germany’s BDBOS, Norway’s Nodnett and the Netherlands’ C2000 TETRA networks.
– Leveraging their extensive LTE/5G NR-capable cellular infrastructure assets and technical expertise, mobile operators have managed to establish a foothold in the public safety broadband market – with active involvement in some of the largest public safety LTE/5G engagements using both commercial and dedicated public safety spectrum.
– Dozens of vendors have already developed both client and application server implementations that are compliant with 3GPP’s MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData specifications. Frontrunner customers – for example, South Korea’s National Police Agency – have already begun transitioning to 3GPP-compliant MCX functionality, and we expect to see larger production-grade rollouts of the technology – beginning with MCPTT – in 2020.
– Due to the commercial immaturity of 3GPP-specified ProSe (Proximity Services) functionality, a number of interim solutions are being employed to fulfill direct mode, off-network communications requirements. These range from hybrid TETRA/P25-LTE capable terminals to LMR-based RSMs (Remote Speaker Microphones) and detachable accessories that attach to existing LTE devices to facilitate D2D communications over a sufficient coverage radius.
– Even though critical public safety-related 5G NR capabilities are yet to be standardized as part of the 3GPP’s Release 17 specifications, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G for applications that can benefit from the technology’s high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics. For example, New Zealand Police are utilizing mobile operator Vodafone’s 5G NR network to share real-time UHD (Ultra High Definition) video feeds from cellular-equipped drones and police cruisers with officers on the ground and command posts.
– In the near future, we also expect to see rollouts of localized 5G NR systems for incident scene management and related use cases, potentially using up to 50 MHz of Band n79 spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency range (4,940-4,990 MHz) which has been designated for public safety use in multiple countries including but not limited to the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.
– As public safety-grade 5G implementations become well-established in the 2020s, real-time UHD video transmission through coordinated fleets of drones, 5G-equipped autonomous police robots, smart ambulances, AR (Augmented Reality) firefighting helmets and other sophisticated public safety broadband applications will become a common sight.
