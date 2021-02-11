Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

The Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market is growing pervasively. Wireless intrusion prevention system (WIPS) is a security network system that supervises, monitors, and controls the radio frequencies for unidentified access points and prevents illegal trespassing. Market growth attributes to the growing uses of wireless intrusion prevention systems to inhibit unauthorized network access to LAN connections and wireless peripherals.

Besides, increasing deployments of these systems through hosted and network implementations to enhance the existing wireless network of the system drive the market growth. Moreover, the benefits of network detection technology escalate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global wireless intrusion prevention system market valuation is expected to grow to 1.5 BN by 2023, registering a 15% CAGR over the forecast period (2017–2023).

Additionally, emerging Bluetooth and BLE detection technologies and sanctioned BLE devices within enterprise networks accelerate market growth, offering full security visibility. With the increasing implementation of business-critical network solutions and technology, the demand for Wi-Fi and wireless intrusion prevention systems is growing. The rising uptake of wireless intrusion detection solutions in organizations, especially to automate distributed work environments pushes the market valuation.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Component : Hardware (servers, consoles, sensors, others), Software, and Services (professional and managed services).

By Implementation: Network and Hosted

By Application : BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, and others.

By Regions : Europe, Americas, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global wireless intrusion prevention system market. The largest market share attributes to the strong presence of major market players and technology development centers, allowing the early adoption of wireless intrusion detection and prevention systems. Besides, early adopters of innovative networks and enterprises offer a favorable platform for the wireless intrusion prevention system to evolve significantly.

Europe stands second in the global wireless intrusion prevention system market. Market growth is driven by technological advances and the proliferation of virtual appliances and intelligent connected devices across the industries in the region. Additionally, the presence of a well-established infrastructure fosters market growth, allowing faster implementation of advanced technologies.

Moreover, the market proliferation of mobile devices, wide adoption of cloud-based solutions among SME & large enterprises, and developments in the IT sector are some of the major factors fostering the regional market’s growth. The European wireless intrusion prevention system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region also holds a considerable share in the global wireless intrusion prevention system market. Factors such as rapidly transforming infrastructures with smart solutions and increasing cyber-attacks substantiate the regional market’s growth. Furthermore, the rapid increase in IT infrastructure, which requires unified solutions, influences market growth in the region.

Besides, increased R&D investments by developing countries such as Japan, China, and India are another factor propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing numbers of prominent players in this market drive the market growth, continually innovating and presenting cost-effective secured low power Wireless Intrusion Prevention System solutions.

Global Wireless Intrusion Prevention System Market – Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the wireless intrusion prevention system market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches. They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future.

Major Players

Players leading the global wireless intrusion prevention system market are McAfee (California), include NetScout (US), Checkpoint (Israel), Dell Corporation (US), Corero (Massachusetts), IBM Corporation (US), Symantec (US), Extreme Networks (US), Metaflows, Inc. (US), Vanderbilt Industries (Ireland), Hewlett-Packard (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Aruba (US), Mojo Network, Inc. (US), Fluke Corporation (US), AT&T Incorporation (US), and WatchGuard Technologies (US), among others.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

October 26, 2020 —– Extreme Networks, Inc. (the US), a cloud-driven networking company, announced the integration of Bluetooth and BLE intrusion prevention and Wi-Fi security within a single wireless intrusion prevention system. Extreme AirDefense delivers critical new capabilities to IoT-dependent work environments where high Wi-Fi usages are increasing cybersecurity threats.

In response to these situations, Extreme Networks has integrated Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy Intrusion Prevention (BIPS) detection capabilities into its industry leading Extreme AirDefense Wireless Intrusion Prevention System (WIPS). By adding Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to AirDefense, network administrators can address growing threats against Bluetooth and BLE devices using proven automated detection, identification, classification, notification, and mitigation capabilities.

