Global Mass Flow Controller Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Industry Insight

The take of Global Mass Flow Meter Control Market 2020 recorded by Market Research Future reveals that the market can hit 6% to the net worth amid the pandemic. The years of growth is calculated to be from 2017-2023.

Top Impacting Factors

Mass flow controllers play a pivotal role in the fluid & gas processing as well as control application to measure and control the flow of liquids and gases. Mass Flow Controller Market size is probable to nurture at a fast rate by 2023 owing to the demand for low flow rate controlling devices for precise measurements. The intensifying focus on microtechnology in sectors, such as science & engineering, has tinted the emphasis on the measurement of meager mass flow rates. Substantial developments in the laboratory & biomedical research sector that require gas flow measurement under controlled conditions show favoring nature towards the mass flow controller market growth for the future timeframe.

At the same time, the high level of accuracy and stability offered by mass flow controllers is also boosting the demand from the sectors such as oil & gas, food & beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. Other than this, the demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductor industry for plasma etching and chemical vapor deposition processes will also fuel the mass flow controller market growth in the forecast period.

Top Market Players

The top players operating in the mass flow controller market are listed as Brooks (U.S.), Bronkhorst (the Netherlands), Teledyne Hastings (U.S.), Burkert (Germany), Sensirion (Switzerland), HORIBA (Japan), Sierra (U.S.), Alicat Scientific (U.K), and MKS (U.S.).

Segmentation of Market: Mass Flow Controller

The study by MRFR also digs some segmentation of the global mass flow controller market, which has been done through connection type, flow measurement, material type, connectivity technology, application.

Among the connection type segment, the mass flow controller market has included direct and indirect.

Among the flow measurement segment, the market is further included low, medium, and high.

Among the material type segment, the market has included stainless steel and exotic alloys.

Among the connectivity technology segment, the market for the global mass flow controller has classified into Profibus, analog, Ethercat, RS-485, Modbus TCPIP, Ethernet, and others. The global mass flow controller market has a wide area of applications in industries of chemical, semiconductor, petroleum, food and beverages, water and waste treatment, and oil &gas.

Region-Wise Analysis

Region-wise, the study moves forward for analysis of the global mass flow controller market in various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

The North America region is led mainly by the U.S., is studied to scrutinize gains throughout the forecasted period in the mass flow controller market. This regional growth is mainly propelled by robust pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific is also expected to acquire the prevalent share of the mass flow controller market during the forecast period. The mass flow controller market in the emerging countries of India, China, and Japan, are expected to inflate at the highest CAGR due to the escalating technological advances in medical and healthcare devices in support of the increasing population of these countries.

Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers in the European region are also escalating their production, which is again pressurizing the MFC manufacturers to boost their production. The mass flow controller market players are observing significant necessitate for ease of technology in MFCs, which will allow the system to be impervious or capable of autocorrecting the gas flowing throughout. These developments are likely to bolster the market in the coming years in the European region.

