Training Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

This report focuses on the global Training Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Training Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
TrainingFolks
AllenComm
Ardent
G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
MicroTek
The Learning Factor
Roundtable Learning
TTEC
Performance Development Group
MPS Interactive Systems
PulseLearning Ltd.
AXIOM Learning Solutions
Upside Learning
CoreAxis Consulting LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
by Content
Learning Strategy
Content Development
Training Administration
Hands-on Training
Project and Program Management
Technology Support
by Technology
E-learning
Multimedia
Augmented reality (AR)
Virtual reality (VR)
Instructor-led training (ILT)
Gamification
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
IT & Telecommunications
Consulting
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Training Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Training Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.