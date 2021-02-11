Global Film Capacitor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Film Capacitor Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The study reveals that film capacitor is trending in North America region. The factors that drive the market growth of film capacitors are high-frequency, high-stability, large current capacitors and can be used in connecting rectifiers, DC linking, filtering, inverter circuits and others appliances. The manufacturing of hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles and environmentally friendly automobiles has boost the demand of film capacitors in the U.S. market. Moreover, the film capacitors demand is growing in power & utilities and industrial sectors due to growing need of AC film capacitors. These AC film capacitors are used in inverters for air conditioning systems, motor run applications, and others.

In North America region, the demand of film capacitor are growing. These capacitors are most reliable and can withstand with catastrophic failures. These capacitors can be used for uninterruptible power supplies, photovoltaic systems, switch-mode power supplies, electrical welding equipment, for lighting, power supplies in smart energy meters, and others. These capacitor are cost effective and can survive with high temperature and humidity under high voltage. In 2014, AVX Corporation has launched the new FRC Series medium power DC-link film capacitors, which are widely used in motor drives, power supplies, industrial inverters, DC filter circuits, UPS systems, power converters, solar inverters, and others.

The global Film Capacitor Market is estimated to be 2 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Film capacitor Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global film capacitor market are – Mitsubishi Shindoh Co., Ltd. (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Electro Technik Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Custom Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Aerovox Corporation (U.S.), Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. (U.S.), KEMET Corporation (U.S.), Nichicon Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Xiamen Faratronic Co. Ltd. (China), among others.

Global Film Capacitor Market Segmentation

The global film capacitor market are bifurcated on the basis of type, applications, end- users and region. The types are segmented into AC film capacitors, DC film capacitors, power film capacitors and others. The applications are segmented into electronic circuits, radio frequency interference suppression film capacitors, lighting ballasts, damping capacitors, power film capacitors and others. The end users are segmented into automotive, industries, consumer electronics, power & utilities, government & defense and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is one of the leading regions globally in terms of market share in the global film capacitor market as it has huge demand in many sectors including automotive, defense, industries and others. The film capacitor market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for film capacitor market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

