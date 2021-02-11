Rainscreen Cladding Market: 2021 Industry to Develop at 7% CAGR Forecast by 2023 | Top Leading Companies Trespa International B.V., Euramax, FunderMax Holding AG, CGL Facades, Carea, Kingspan Insulation

Market Analysis

The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market size is predicted to develop at a 7% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Rainscreen cladding, simply put, is an attachment of outer skin with a ventilated cavity offered to existing or new building infrastructure. This cladding helps in protecting a building’s exterior wall against rainwater as well as prevents the same from penetrating in the building’s interiors. Laminates, terracotta, metal, composite cement, and others and has wide applications in industrial, residential, and commercial sectors.

Various factors are propelling the global Rainscreen cladding market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include rapid urbanization, increasing population, rise in non-residential and residential construction activities & maintenance and remodelling activities, high durability & ability to improve the aesthetic appearance & weather resistance, and technological advances by industry players to develop high-performance, durable systems. Additional factors fuelling market growth entails the growing need for energy-efficient buildings construction, emerging need for exterior wall protection, and the introduction of strict government policies that have boosted the demand for environment-friendly buildings.

On the contrary, high installation costs, high raw material, and the on-going COVID-19 impact are factors that may impede the global rainscreen cladding market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global rainscreen cladding market based on end use and type.

By type, the global rainscreen cladding market is segmented into laminates, terracotta, metal, composite cement, and others. Of these, the terracotta segment will lead the market over the forecast period, followed by the composite cement segment.

By end use, the global rainscreen cladding market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial. Of these, the commercial end use segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global rainscreen cladding market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Europe is predicted to have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing population, increase in construction activities, the introduction of regulations and rules by the European Commission, and growing demand across various end use industries like industrial, commercial, and residential are adding to the global rainscreen cladding market growth in the region.

The global rainscreen cladding market in North America is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. The booming manufacturing sector, favorable initiatives by the government for commercial and infrastructure projects, and an increase in single-family constructions are adding to the global rainscreen cladding market growth in the region.

The global rainscreen cladding market in the APAC region is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. High investments in various modern construction practices and an increase in per capita income are adding to the global rainscreen cladding market growth in the region. Meanwhile, users’ low spending capacities and lack of consumer awareness may impede the market growth.

The global rainscreen cladding market in the RoW is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period. The aim of the Qatar government to develop maximum carbon-neutral or green buildings to reduce carbon footprint as well as attain sustainable development is adding to the global rainscreen cladding market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent contenders profiled in the global rainscreen cladding market report include Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands), Euramax (Netherlands), FunderMax Holding AG (Austria), Eco Earth Solutions (India), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), CGL Facades Ltd. (U.K.), Celotex Ltd. (U.K.), MF Murray Companies (U.S.), Carea Ltd. (London), and Kingspan Insulation PLC (Ireland). Industry players have encompassed several strategies to stay at the forefront, such as mergers, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and others.

