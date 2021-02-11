Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market: 2021 Industry Demand, Trends, Growth Factors, Top Companies, Future Scenario, Opportunities and Forecast by 2023

Overview

Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market 2021 Industry recent systematic reviews of water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions suggest that the beneficial effects of improving household drinking water quality at the point of use (POU) to reduce diarrheal disease risks had been previously underestimated. This systems are used to control a wide variety of contaminants in drinking water and often use the same technology concepts employed in centralized treatment but at a much smaller scale. This technology is applied to reduce levels of organic contaminants, control turbidity, fluoride, iron, radium, chlorine, arsenic, nitrate, ammonia, microorganisms (including cysts) and many other contaminants. Aesthetic factors, such as taste, odor, or color, can be improved with Point of use treatment.

The increasing demand for clean drinking water and increasing awareness about the benefits of water treatment are some of the major factors for growth of the market of point-of-use water treatment systems. Favourable government initiatives is likely to encourage growth of the point of use water treatment systems and encourage wider adoption of water treatment systems to avoid an epidemic of water borne diseases. Moreover, the scarcity of clean water in developing countries and depleting freshwater resources create varied opportunities for market growth.

Global Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to advancement in technologies. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Water Treatment System (Point of Use) is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market – Competitive Analysis

Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market strive to respond to the growing demand for Water Treatment System (Point of Use) from the established technology coupled with economical costs of units. Moreover, manufacturers mainly ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Water Treatment System (Point of Use) Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market, with increasing water treatment system practices from European and Asian regions. Urbanization is growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific and emerging regions due to economic development. This has been fuelling the demand for water treatment systems among the residential customers. The residential customers normally prefer to operate the systems on their own once the provider installs it.

The increasing focus from government authorities towards clean water management and the rising awareness for water filters and RO systems across middle income populations are driving the market growth among developing regions.

Key Players:

3M Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Pentair plc (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever PLC (U.K.), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), General Electric Company(U.S.),Watts Water Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) and Danaher Corporation(U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Water Treatment System (Point of Use) market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1 Global Water Treatment System (Point Of Use) Market, By Technology

1.1.2 Global Water Treatment System (Point Of Use) Market, By Device

1.1.3 Global Water Treatment System (Point Of Use) Market, By End-Use

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

2.5 Macro Factor Indicator Analysis

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List Of Assumptions

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Awareness Of Water-Borne Diseases

5.2.2 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income In Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraint

5.3.1 High Costs Of Equipment And Maintenance

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Integration Of Advanced Technology With Water Treatment System

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Demand For Packaged Drinking Water

………

