Cups & Lids Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Trend, Development Scenario, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis, End Users and Forecast by 2023

Cups & Lids Market are often used for the packaging of take away food and beverage items. Lids are designed to minimize the issue of spilling. Market Research Future has completed a detailed examination of the global cups and lids market and has found that the market is expected to grow significantly over the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. Cups and lids are available in various materials and are lightweight as well as easy to use.

The demand for food packaging has grown immensely as convenience takes center stage across the globe. Consumers are increasingly showing a preference for specialty food and advanced packaging materials. Such advanced packaging options favor convenience. Manufacturers of packaging are increasingly implementing the use of recycled or biodegradable material as well as other packaging material which reduces the risk of contamination.

Cups and lids, in addition to being convenient for the take away of food and beverages, are also prime advertising platforms for the printing of a business logo or other designs which are more likely to drive consumers to purchase certain beverage options over the other. Various types of advanced cup and lid packaged food and beverage items are being made available in the market. Single serve items that can be consumed on the go are becoming increasingly popular, thus driving the growth of the market. For example, some food manufacturers are producing food products where the lid doubles as a container for garnishes and other items that can be added to the product once opened. Growing consumption of coffee and other hot drinks has also influenced the growth of the cup and lids market.

Educated consumers are increasingly eschewing plastic cups and lids in favor of recyclable cups and lids. Single-use waste and the strong desire to reduce it is expected to have a negative impact on the market. However, manufacturers are increasingly launching reusable cups and lids, among other innovations to provide the market with opportunity for growth.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s segmental review of the global cups and lids market has segmented it on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region. Raw materials used for the production of cups and lids have been segmented into paperboard, plastic, and others. Cups made from paper materials are expected wot witness the most significant growth due to the environmental concern regarding foam cups and plastic cups.

Products have been primarily segmented into lids and cups.

Applications of cups and lids can be found in food & beverage, foodservice, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis

The regions identified as key in the global cups and lids market include the Middle East & Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, the Asia Pacific market is on track to dominate the global cups and lids market. The presence of a large population, the large scale production of packaging materials in the region and the presence of several emerging economies where a rise in disposable income has increased the demand for conveniently packaged food and beverage items. The U.S market is a part of the Americas and is another significant region in the global market. Current food trends favor adoption of convenient, single serving packaging, thus driving the growth of the market.

Key Players

MRFR has identified various leading market players such as Clondalkin Group Holdings (The Netherlands), Greiner Holding AG, Solo Cup Operating Corporation (U.S.), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Huhtamäki Oyj Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, PrintPack Inc. (U.S.), Airlite Plastics Company (U.S. ), Bemis Company, Inc.(U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Berry Global Inc.(U.S.), and WinCup (U.S.) in its report on the global cups and lids market.

