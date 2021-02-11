Global LED Grow Light Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “LED Grow Light Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8502

According to Market Research Future, the market for the global LED grow lights has been segmented on the basis of installation type, product, spectrum, application, and region.

LED grow light is an electric lamp that emits electromagnetic waves and uses LED technology for illumination. These are widely used for accelerating plant growth in locations with adverse weather conditions. Growing adoption of indoor farming, government initiatives to promote energy-efficient LEDs, and increasing need for energy-efficient grow light technology are the key factors driving the LED Grow Light Market. However, the high cost of LED grow lights, and lack of standard testing practices for assessing the product quality of grow lights are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://articles.abilogic.com/471172/led-grow-light-market-opportunities.html

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global LED Grow Light Industry are Alta LED Corporation (US), Bridgelux, Inc. (US), Cree, Inc. (US), Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd (Taiwan), General Electric Company (US), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Illumitex, Inc. (US), Lumigrow, Inc. (US), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (Netherlands), Gavita Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Transcend Lighting Inc. (US), Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd (US), and Giant (Shenzhen) Science&Technology Co.,Ltd (Relassy) (China), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/led-grow-light-market-2021-set-for-rapid-growth-executive-summary-segmentation-review-opportunity-business-segment-overview-and-trend-by-2025/

Segmentation:

Based on installation type, the market has been categorized as retrofit and new segments. The retrofit installation segment is projected to account for the largest share during the review period; however, the new installation segment is expected to register

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/p/2d345509

the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ban on the use of incandescent bulbs by governments across the globe is expected to drive the market for retrofit installation.

Based on product, the LED Grow Light market has been categorized as>100 W, 300 W, 1000W, and

ALSO READ : https://marketresearchupdate.wixsite.com/marketresearchnews/post/global-graders-market-subjected-to-expand-to-showcase-rampant-growth-by-2025

https://thedailychronicle.in/