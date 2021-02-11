Global Edutainment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Market Dynamics

Developing trends in the industry in terms of time related to learning while entertainment and the introduction of new technology are key factors likely to fuel the growth of the global edutainment market.

In addition, many leading players are developing different online gaming that is more appealing and interesting for children and younger generations, and growing investments by key players to improve consumer experience and broaden their product range are other factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global edutainment market.

Key Players

Brightcove Inc., Tata Sons Private Limited, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, KNeoMedia Limited, KidZania Operations S.A.R.L., Kramer Electronics, Kaltura, Inc., Kidz Holding S.A.L., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, AEL Data Services LLP, Meraas, d’Vinci Interactive, Inc., zSpace, Inc, Time4Learning, Inc.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global edutainment market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In North America, edutainment has a strong presence. This region is responsible for several games and shows developed especially for their educational value.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

We at MRFR provide syndicated and customized reports to clients as per their liking. Our consulting services are aimed at eliminating business risks and driving the bottomline margins of our clients. The hands-on experience of analysts and capability of performing astute research through interviews, surveys, and polls are a statement of our prowess. We constantly monitor the market for any fluctuations and update our reports on a regular basis.

