Field Service Management (FSM) Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Field Service Management (FSM) Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Field Service Management (FSM) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3352.9 million by 2025, from USD 2393.6 million in 2019.

The Field Service Management (FSM) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Field Service Management (FSM) are:

Accruent

Fieldaware

Clicksoftware

Acumatica

Coresystems

Astea

IBM

Connect My World

Comarch

Geoconcept

Microsoft

Praxedo

IFs

SAp

Oracle

KickserV

Infor

Salesforce

Overit

Jobber

By Type, Field Service Management (FSM) market has been segmented into:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application, Field Service Management (FSM) has been segmented into:

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Construction & Real Estate

Transportation & Logistics

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Field Service Management (FSM) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Field Service Management (FSM) market.

1 Field Service Management (FSM) Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Field Service Management (FSM) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Field Service Management (FSM) by Countries

10 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

