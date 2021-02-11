Global and United States Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global and United States Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS Market Growth 2020-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
Global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) Scope and Market Size
Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial & Manufacturing
Property Management Firms
Logistics & Retail
Education & Government
Healthcare and Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Information System (CMMIS) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Maintenance Connection
eMaint
Dude Solutions
Hippo
IBM
ServiceChannel
Fiix
UpKeep
Siveco
IFS
ManagerPlus
Axxerion
MPulse
MVP Plant
MCS Solutions
DPSI
Real Asset Management
MicroMain
FasTrak
FMX