Global CBD-Infused Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the CBD-Infused Drinks market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CBD-Infused Drinks business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CBD-Infused Drinks market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the CBD-Infused Drinks, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the CBD-Infused Drinks market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by CBD-Infused Drinks companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Alcoholic Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mass Merchandiser

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

California Dreamin

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Cann

Canopy Growth Corporation

Daytrip Beverages

Cannabiniers.

Honeydrop Beverages Inc.

Forest Coffee Trading Co.

K-Zen Beverages Inc.

G&Juice

UbU Beverages Ltd.

New Age Beverages Corporation

Sprig

Puration Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CBD-Infused Drinks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CBD-Infused Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CBD-Infused Drinks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CBD-Infused Drinks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CBD-Infused Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

