Global Mobile Printer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Analysis

The mobile printer market will touch USD 8,351.12 million at a healthy 17% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Mobile printers are printers that use wireless network connections that are portable as well as can be operated anytime, from anywhere. Wi-Fi, infrared data association, Bluetooth, and others are the different technologies that it works on. Mobile printers have wide applications in residential, healthcare, retail, corporate offices, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global Mobile Printer Market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the proliferation of tablets, mobile phones, and other smart devices having sophisticated features, the explosive growth of mobile applications, adoption in different industry verticals, used for various applications like RFID tags, invoice, receipts, printing barcodes, and ticketing and labeling, availability in multiple designs, rapid advances in technology and design that result in new product launches, compact size, on-demand printing capacity, rising use of smart devices, and increasing preference towards the internet. Additional factors adding market growth include rising adoption of BYOD policy, booming e-commerce business, increasing focus of organizations to improve and modernize their business infrastructure with regards to work management and technology, advantages over traditional office printers like needs less maintenance, easily movable, and compact in size, the availability of a number of pages, and growing research and development for better battery runtime time.

On the contrary, increasing investment in digitalization and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Competitive Landscape

Printed (U.S.), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Polaroid Corporation (U.S.), Star Micronics Co., Ltd.(Japan), Honeywell Scanning And Mobility (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), and Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), are reputed players in the mobile printer global market as registered by MRFR.

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the global mobile printer market is done by output, technology, and end user.

The output based segments of the global mobile printer market are barcode labels, receipts, pictures, and document and others.

The technology based segments of the global mobile printing market are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared data association, and others. The infrared data association segment can emerge as the largest segment of the market. The benefit of Infrared data mobile printer to operate remotely from 30 feet in Omni direction is responsible for the rise in its popularity among consumers. This can boost the expansion of the market through the review period.

The end user based segments of the global mobile printing market are retail, healthcare, residential, corporate offices, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

In APAC, the growing adoption of mobile printers in different industry can boost the rise of the mobile printer global market. The rise in application of mobile printer in printing barcodes, ticketing and labelling, receipts, and invoices to radio frequency identification (RFID) tags can support the expansion of the regional market. In addition, the increase in utility of RFID tags in the booming e-commerce segment of the region can impel the expansion of the market across the analysis period. In North America, the availability of mobile printer in multiple and effective designs that meet various applications requirements can prompt the expansion of the regional market. In EU, the rapid advancements in design and technology of mobile printer that allows the launch of new products can fosters the rise of Europe mobile printer market.

