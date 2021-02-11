Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) or automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) systems are software with the capability of recognizing cars by their license plate numbers. The license plate numbers are matched using optical character recognition on images in a centralized database to match with license plate number images. This is used to catch culprits and deter crime rates in prominent cities. The global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market report compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at various trends in vehicle detection and rollout of new laws for traffic management for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and the laws to curb violators of the lockdown during this period using ALPR systems are analyzed in the report.

Market Scope

The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market size can exceed a value of USD 1,100 million by 2023. It was valued at USD 670.7 million in 2018. The large number of vehicles traveling through traffic and the lack of staff for manning the huge populace can drive the market demand exponentially. The urbanization of cities and migration of citizens are prime factors necessitating its use in manning traffic. Emphasis on safety of citizens and lane management by detecting speeding vehicles can fuel the market growth. The use of deep learning to increase the potential of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems by using location algorithms, plate recognition, and intelligent equipment can favor the market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively disrupted normal functions and led to rollout of policies for curbing movement of citizens and restricting the spread across borders of cities. ALPR technology has been effective in assisting authorities to control border flow of persons. For instance, Jenoptik Vector cameras were installed at relevant checkpoints in Australia for cross-referencing the plates of known COVID-19 patients and prevent their entry at the gates.

But variations in license plate fonts and plate formats in culturally diverse countries can pose a challenge to the market.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market report include Genetec Inc, Vigilant Solutions, Conduent Inc., Leonardo Company, Siemens AG, Bosch Group, Jenoptik Group, Neology, Inc., Tattile SRL, and Kapsch TrafficCom AG, among others.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market based on type, component, application, and end user.

By type, the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is segmented into portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, fixed ANPR systems, and mobile ANPR systems. Of these, the fixed ANPR systems type segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By component, the automatic number plate recognition market is segmented into ANPR software, frame grabbers, triggers, ANPR cameras, and others. Of these, the ANPR software segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the automatic number plate recognition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market is segmented into access control, parking management, electronic toll collection, law enforcement, and traffic management. Of these, the law enforcement application segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market is segmented into homeland security, defense, government, and commercial. Of these, the government segment will stay at the forefront in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market covers the market opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, Europe is predicted to have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. It is likely to grow at a 10.5% CAGR. Growing adoption of ANPR in Netherlands, France, the UK, and Germany and increasing public infrastructure & highways are adding to the global automatic number plate recognition market growth over the forecast period.

North America, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. Wide adoption for parking management purposes like toll collection, smart parking, and traffic surveillance, increasing adoption in technology commercial space, and rapid adoption of ANPR technology for vehicle parking is adding to the global automatic number plate recognition market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Rapid and extended economic growth, increasing sophisticated security & surveillance technologies, and growing use of ANPR systems by law enforcement agencies are adding to the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market growth in the region.

In the RoW, the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

