Aircraft Engine MRO Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Report Description

Introduction

The emerging trend of travelling by air amongst the people in the emerging countries is increasing the need of aircraft services, thereby driving the demand for aircraft engine MRO service providers. The gradual establishment of many new MRO service centres across the developing countries in recent years is also driving the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market. The major factors driving the growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as development of next-generation engines and the rapid fleet expansion. Emerging international trade between countries have increased the frequencies of cargo planes. The Global Aircraft Engine MRO is expected to reach USD 42736.7 Million by 2023, growing at 6.43 % CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of Aircraft engine MRO market include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Lufthansa Technik, Safran Aircraft Engines, SIA Engineering Company, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, MTU Aero Engines, ST Aerospace and Delta TechOps.

Objective of Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2022

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type and application.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw materials suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research institute & education institute

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Wide body Aircraft, turboprops & regional jets and Narrow body Aircraft. Narrow body Aircraft segment is expected to grow with the highest rate of 6.51% CAGR during the forecast period.

• Market categorization based on applications includes Commercial Air Transport and Business & General Aviation. Commercial Air Transport Segment held the largest share with 6.84% CAGR within the market during the forecast period.

• North America dominates the global Aircraft Engine MRO with 31.00 % of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 12649.2 million by 2023. Europe Aircraft Engine MRO is expected to grow at a 5.85% CAGR during the forecast period.

The regional analysis also includes –

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

