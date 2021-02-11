Liquid Fertilizers Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global liquid fertilizer market during the forecast period. With the growing population in the emerging economies, there is a rising demand for food among consumers, due to which there is an increase in agricultural activities. To increase the yield, fertilizers are increasingly being used in crop farming, which is expected to drive the liquid fertilizers market in the region. Strong government support for agriculture in countries such as India and China, is another key factor that is expected to boost the liquid fertilizer market growth during the assessment period.

