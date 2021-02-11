Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size By 2023 | Global Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Company Profiles

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global specialty medical chairs market is expected to register a CAGR ~6.8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The global specialty medical chairs market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the increasing incidence of obesity and a large number of laparoscopic surgeries performed. Other key factors such as advancement in the field of healthcare and adoption of advanced equipment by healthcare institutes also drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals are expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

An increasing number of patients requiring treatment and examination favors the growth of the market.

On a regional basis, the specialty medical chairs market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds a substantial share in the global market. This owes to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and high inpatient visits are driving the growth of the North America specialty medical chairs market.

The increasing number of hospitals and clinics is increasing the demand for specialty medical chairs such as birthing chair, dialysis chair, and rehabilitation chairs that serve specific purposes depending on their application. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association (AHA), an annual survey of hospitals in the US suggests the total number of registered hospitals in the US was 5,534 in 2017. Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Currently, the global specialty medical chairs market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For instance, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. focusing on the development of new products, updating existing products, and introducing advanced technology in products. In 2016, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. invested US$ 128.5 million in product innovation. This initiative had assisted the company in acquiring a major share of the global market.

The global specialty medical chairs market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.

Some of the key players in the global specialty medical chairs market are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, A-DEC, Inc, ACTIVEAID, Inc, DentalEZ, Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Midmark Corp., PLANMECA OY, Hill Laboratories Company, Forest Dental Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Marco, Rehab Seating Systems, Inc., and others.

