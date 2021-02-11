Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 -2023

Market Overview

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market 2020 can procure a growth rate of 12% from 2017 to 2023 (appraisal period), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Main Deterrents

The need to continuously supervise and monitor construction projects has boosted the use of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring technology. This technology helps enhance the accuracy as well as the quality of the designed projects, leading to its higher demand in the construction industry. Since geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring provides multiple benefits such as efficiently analyzing the initial site status, observing the key method and offering safety and protection, it is bound to find extensive applications across diverse end-user sectors worldwide.

The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market can also benefit significantly on account of the rising number of noncritical construction activities projects around the globe, such as slopes, excavations and tunnels. The frequent technical innovations in the sensor industry along with the rising deployment of instrumentation in emerging countries with untapped potential can also provide the market with a host of lucrative opportunities in the following years.

The increased spending on infrastructural development across countries, strict government measures regarding the sustainment of infrastructures and the mounting awareness with regard to GTIM tools can also be conducive for market growth. The opportunities in Asia Pacific are abundant, given the massive investments going into the energy and oil & gas industry, which boosts the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Key players

Some of the major players in global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include Deep Excavation LLC (U.S.), Geocomp Corporation (U.S.), DST Consulting Engineers Inc (Canada), Fugro (Holland), Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd (Singapore), S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc (U.S.), Coffey International (Australia), WJ Groundwater Limited (U.K), EKO Instruments (Japan), Geotechnics Limited (U.K), among others

Other vendors include GaiaComm Ltd. (Greece), M.A.E. Advanced Geophysics Instruments (Italy), Innovative Geotechnical Instrumentation (India), Geotechnics Ltd. (New Zealand), Quantum Geotechnical (U.K), Geotechnical Services, Inc (U.S.), Petra Geotechnical, Inc. (U.S.), American Geotechnical, Inc.(U.S.), Wardle Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd. (U.K), Land-Drill Geotechnics Ltd (U.K.), Cascade Geotechnical Inc. (Canada), Canterbury Seismic Instruments Ltd (New Zealand), Ace Instrument Co., Ltd (South Korea), HMA Geotechnical Systems Australia Pty (Australia), Geotest Instrument Corporation (U.S.), Marton Geotechnical Services Ltd (MGS) (U.K), among others.

Segment Review

The Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Industry can been dissected with respect to component, technology, application and industry vertical.

The component-based sections in the study are software, services as well as hardware. The hardware-wise segments are piezometers, sensors, extensometers, inclinometers, and others. The services available in the market are monitoring services, installation and designing service, and more.

Technology-dependent categories can be wired networking as well as wireless networking.

The key applications covered are dams, buildings, tunnels and bridges, and others.

With respect to the industry vertical, the Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring market has been considered for energy & power, construction and infrastructure, agriculture, oil & gas, and more.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America due to the increasing number of projects that are implementing geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring solutions. Europe closely follows North America in this market. Europe comprises most of the key players that operate in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market. Higher concentration of key players has enabled the European region to compete closely with North America regarding market share.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show a decent growth considering developments in building infrastructure. Many emerging countries like India, China, and Taiwan are investing huge amounts in the betterment of infrastructure. However, due to lack of technical expertise, and higher cost of maintenance, the market is restrained by these factors in Asia Pacific. However, the Middle East is expected to show a high growth rate, due to increasing number of airport, roads and building projects in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

