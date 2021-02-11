Smart Pill TechnologiesStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The global Smart Pill Technologies market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Smart Pill Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Pill Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Smart Pill Technologies in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Smart Pill Technologies manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CapsoVision
Given Imaging
Medimetrics S.A.
Olympus Corporation
Bio-Images Research Limited
IntroMedic Inc
Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd
Proteus Digital Health Inc
Novartis AG
Philips Healthcare
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Occult GI Bleeding
Crohn’s Disease
Small Bowel Tumors
Celiac Disease
Inherited Polyposis Syndromes
Segment by Application
Capsule Endoscopy
Drug Delivery
Patient monitoring of cancer