Global Synthetic Graphite Materials Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019

The global Synthetic Graphite Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Synthetic Graphite Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Graphite Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Synthetic Graphite Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Synthetic Graphite Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc
Baofeng Five-star Graphite
Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd
IBIDEN CO., LTD
Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd
Graphite India Limited
GrafTech International Holdings Inc
Mersen Group
Mitsubishi Rayon Co.
Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd.
SGL Carbon SE
Showa Denko K.K.
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries
Toho Tenax
Toyo Tanso
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Isostatic Pressure Graphite
Die-pressed Graphite
Extruded Graphite
Segment by Application
Metal Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Photovoltaic Industry
Electrical & Electronic
Industrial
Others
