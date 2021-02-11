Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

ALSO READ :https://www.openpr.com/news/2112349/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market-2020-global

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ab-testing-software-market-2021-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-02

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Continental

Magna

Bosch

Valeo

ZF

Scania

Paccar

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/calibration-services-market-global-share-size-trends-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2021-2026-2021-02-06

Volvo

Daimler

Nvidia

Alphabet

Intel

Microsoft

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cinema-point-of-sale-pos-solutions-market-report-2021-2027-by-technology-future-trends-opportunities-top-key-players-and-more-2021-01-04

Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation for each application, including

Semi & Full-Autonomous

HMI

Platooning

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-metrology-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07

https://thedailychronicle.in/