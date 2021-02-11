Rapid Test Kits Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

This report focuses on the global Rapid Test Kits status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rapid Test Kits development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Akers Biosciences, Inc.
Abbott
Cepheid, Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostics
Creative Diagnostics
Cardinal Health
RayBiotech
Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech
Sinocare
Maccura Biotechnology Co
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product
Professional Rapid Test Product
Market segment by Application, split into
Infectious Disease
Cardiology
Oncology
Pregnancy and Fertility
Toxicology
Glucose Monitoring
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Rapid Test Kits status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Rapid Test Kits development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rapid Test Kits are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.