Raveler Security Services MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Large-scale investments by high tech companies along with the escalating adoption rate of AI and automation can help the traveler security services market maintain its robustness in the face of the pandemic crisis. The traveler security market is also positively influenced by the surge in business travel spending, mounting number of international travelers, and the rising focus of enterprises on providing a secure and safe travel experience to employees.
The global market is extremely competitive, where the players are battling it out to seize a larger share in the global market. Companies are competing armed with advanced digital services, reliability, better pricing and services. Vendors are offering advanced consultancy for enhanced mitigation and risk management solutions to not only survive but thrive in a fiercely competitive market. More and more companies are adopting marketing hacks that can help them boost their position worldwide, some of which include product launch, agreements, collaborations and more. To cite a reference, in 2019, Drum Cussac entered a partnership with Collinson, a leader in traveler assistance, and developed a 24/7/365 integrated travel risk management solution. This solution helps organizations ensure excellent experience of the employees that are traveling abroad.
A latest trend in the market is that a majority of large as well as small and medium enterprises have begun to outsource their travel security services to ensure employee safety. A number of companies in the travel security services industry offer country-wise reports, real-time information, risk management, alert, memos coupled with emergency services like SOS alert function, 24/7 call support, PNR tracking, GPS location sharing, and many more. These services are in great demand among travellers who want to feel secure and safe while travelling in unknown locations and want to have a comfortable experience.
