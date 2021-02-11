Global Detergent Alcohol Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Detergent alcohols are basically fatty alcohols with carbon chain length in the range between of C12-C18. They are produced both through natural and synthetic resources. Naturally, detergent alcohols are obtained through resources such as oils, fats and waxes of plant or animal, while synthetically, they are derived from petrochemical derivatives. Detergent alcohols are mainly used as raw material for the manufacturing of surfactants and detergents, which are used in household and industrial cleaning applications. Detergent alcohols are also used as a polymerization aid, plasticizer and antioxidant in polymers and plastic processing. Numerous different types of detergent alcohols are available in the market which are used for their various application in household detergents, industrial cleaners, lube oil additive, oil field chemical and others.

Detergent alcohols find their major application in household/ industrial detergents and cleaners, personal care products, plasticizers and processing aid, lube oil additive, oilfield chemical, water and wastewater treatment chemicals and others. With holistic growth in these end-use industries, demand for detergent alcohols is also expected to increase at proportionately high CAGR through 2026. The abundant availability of raw material and increase in use of the detergent alcohol in variety of new application is also expected to augment market of detergent alcohol both on the supply as well as demand side. Personal care segment, which include products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels etc., is expected to witness high growth rate in the global detergent alcohol market between 2016 and 2026. Use of biodegradable and organic content is expected to be the main driving force for the use of detergent alcohols in personal care products.

The global Detergent Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Detergent Alcohol market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Detergent Alcohol in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Detergent Alcohol in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Detergent Alcohol market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Detergent Alcohol market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sasol

Kao

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Musim Mas Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell

VVF

KLK

Procter & Gamble

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Market size by Product

Natural

Synthetic

Market size by End User

Household

Industrial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Detergent Alcohol market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Detergent Alcohol market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Detergent Alcohol companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Detergent Alcohol submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Detergent Alcohol are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Detergent Alcohol market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

