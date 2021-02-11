Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Various types of rugged handheld electronic devices include scanners, tablets, smartphones, and mobile computers, which are used across industries. One of the major factors driving the market is the rising demand for IoT devices. The growth of industry 4.0 depends upon rugged handheld electronic devices with features such damage-resistant screens, industrial strength frames, and shock- and vibration-resistant solid-state drives (SSDs), that can be used in production units, production floors, construction sites, and also for public safety. Moreover, the government standards related to safety is also fueling the market as various military operations involve communication channels which are owned by the government. Government approval and contracts are often required in order to manufacture devices which use these communication channels.
Juniper Systems, Inc. in the region drives the market. Moreover, the early adoption of rugged handheld electronic devices in the region is a major factor driving the market. In 2018, in US manufacturing industries, retail and military and defense industries accounted for almost 66% of market of the rugged handheld electronic devices. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2019-2024. The presence of various key and local players in the region also contributes to the market growth. Moreover, developed and developing countries in the region are also driving the growth for rugged handheld electronic devices market due to the rising demand of rugged handheld smartphones, mobile computers and scanners by manufacturing industries, government, and retail industries.
government and others. The manufacturing industries account for the largest market share of 27.2%, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. Rugged handheld electronic devices are used for machine maintenance, order tracking, inspection, and quality and inventory control. The manufacturing units use mobile computers, tablets, scanners, and other devices for analyzing and tracking the functionality of machines and products.
