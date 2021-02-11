Nebulizers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

Summary
Nebulizer is a medical device which converts the drug into mist and delivers it directly to the lungs. The technique of nebulization is commonly used for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. Various devices are used for nebulization. Devices that are rechargeable and electrically powered are the most widely used
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3A Health Care
DeVilbiss Healthcare
PHILIPS
Rossmax International Ltd.
CareFusion
Omron
PARI
GF
Allied Healthcare Products
Major applications as follows:
COPD
Cystic fibrosis
Asthma
Others
Major Type as follows:
Pneumatic Nebulizers
Ultrasonic Nebulizers
Mesh Nebulizers
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa